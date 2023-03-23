140 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $8,442,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 102,988.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

NYSE:URI opened at $389.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

