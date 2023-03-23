1,516 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.54 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

