1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.20

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.20 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.58). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58), with a volume of 24,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

