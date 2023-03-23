2,150 Shares in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.
QPX stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.10. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.
The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
