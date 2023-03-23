21,788 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,313 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

