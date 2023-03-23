252 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,646.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,877.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,250.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

