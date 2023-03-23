51,688 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 603.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

