6,407 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 90,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.4 %

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

