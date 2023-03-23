690 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

