70 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $678.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $711.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

