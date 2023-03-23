89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $45.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $714.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

