89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $50.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.
89bio Price Performance
89bio stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at 89bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.