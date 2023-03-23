89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $50.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

89bio stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.