89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $14.70. 89bio shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 8,920,159 shares.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

