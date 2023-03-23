89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $14.70. 89bio shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 8,920,159 shares.
ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Insider Activity at 89bio
In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
89bio Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.