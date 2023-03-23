A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $10.84. 3,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Get A SPAC I Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC I Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A SPAC I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.