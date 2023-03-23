Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15. 537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

