AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Earnings Beat

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 29,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 220,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,463.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813 over the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 46,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.