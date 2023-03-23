AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Up 2.2% on Earnings Beat

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 29,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 220,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.
The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 46,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
