abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,240,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 484,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,560,000.

SGOL stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

