accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $719.78

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 719.78 ($8.84) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.35). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.35), with a volume of 5,951 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £281.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,619.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.