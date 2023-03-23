Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 189 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $303.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average of $320.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

