Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 134 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Shares of PH opened at $322.12 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

