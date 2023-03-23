Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 928 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

