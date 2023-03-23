Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.0 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

