Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $48,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.