Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Block by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Block
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Block Stock Down 6.2 %
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.