Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Block by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.