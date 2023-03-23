Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
EMCOR Group Price Performance
NYSE EME opened at $159.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Read More
