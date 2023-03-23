Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

