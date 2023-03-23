Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $436.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.07. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

