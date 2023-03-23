Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

