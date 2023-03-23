Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 328 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.
NASDAQ PANW opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.00, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.14.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
