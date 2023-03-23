Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 362 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,533 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.