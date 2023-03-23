Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,072 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,382.00 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

