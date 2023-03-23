Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

