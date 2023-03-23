Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $510.00 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

