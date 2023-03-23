AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

