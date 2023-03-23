Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 12,628 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

AMZN stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

