Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,108 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,197,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 311,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Adient’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

