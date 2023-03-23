AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 1.2%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.