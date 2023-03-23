Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.25

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $2.68. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 353,767 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTX. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 538,104 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

