Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.22

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.22 and traded as low as $21.79. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 408,499 shares.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,382. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,220,000 after acquiring an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 256,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

