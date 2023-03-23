Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 179,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 542,759 shares.The stock last traded at $37.90 and had previously closed at $37.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $479,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,911 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $479,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,103,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $49,710.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,976 shares of company stock worth $5,161,061 over the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,610,000 after purchasing an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,577,000 after acquiring an additional 938,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 254,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

