Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 185818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Specifically, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802. Insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Alector Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $485.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 178,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.