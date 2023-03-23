Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

