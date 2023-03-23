Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $312.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $458.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.