Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $312.31 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $458.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.