Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.68

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 210985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

