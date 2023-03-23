Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.68

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.68 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 127.31 ($1.56). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 127.31 ($1.56), with a volume of 8,262 shares traded.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 45.35.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

In other Alpha Real Trust news, insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,157.56). Insiders own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

