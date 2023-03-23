Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

