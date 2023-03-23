Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

