Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

