Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -368.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

